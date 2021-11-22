'MacGruber': Will Forte Returns in the First Look at Peacock's Star-Studded, Parody Series

Fourteen years after Will Forte first introduced audiences to special operations agent MacGruber on Saturday Night Live, the character is back with his own original Peacock series, MacGruber, which will debut in December. Ahead of the series’ premiere, the streaming platform released a jailhouse teaser, revealing what the character has been up to over the past decade, and first-look photos at the all-star cast.

Last seen onscreen in the 2010 film, Peacock reveals that MacGruber has been serving out a life sentence after the death of his arch enemy, Dieter Von Cunth (Val Kilmer), in an exclusive, NSFW interview with the disgraced hero. Watch a clean version below:

However, MacGruber won’t be stuck in prison for much longer as the uber patriot is released and tasked with another mission: to take down Brigadier Commander Enos Queeth (Billy Zane), a mysterious villain from his past. Joining him are members of his old team, including Vicki St. Elmo (Kristen Wiig) and Dixon Piper (Ryan Phillippe).

Rounding out the cast is Sam Elliott as Perry, Laurence Fishburne as General Barrett Fasoose, Joseph Lee Anderson as Major Harold Kernst and Timothy V. Murphy as Constantine Bach.

MacGruber will premiere Thursday, Dec. 16 on Peacock.