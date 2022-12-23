Lupita Nyong'o Reveals She's Dating TV Host Selema Masekela

There's a new relationship alert, courtesy of Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela!

The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the TV host took to Instagram on Friday and revealed they're in a relationship. They each posted the same video, which shows the couple snapping their fingers and changing into new outfits. The post, set to Iniko's "The King's Affirmation," also included sweet captions from each of them.

Nyong'o, 39, wrote, "We just click! 💘 @selema #thisismylove #nuffsaid." Masekela captioned his, "Hearts are synched. My whole and actual love @lupitanyongo. ❤️❤️❤️." For good measure, Masekela added, "#outkickedthecoverage 😉."

Nyong'o's famous friends also chimed in on the cute video. Janelle Monae commented, "Obsessed 😍😍," while Ava DuVernay dropped a single emoji, "🖤."

Masekela's fans also responded with a virtual cheer for the new couple. A fan commented, "When your faves fall in love❤️❤️❤️❤️ brb heart exploding."

Masekela, 51, is known for his work in sports having covered the Winter X Games for ESPN and the summer Olympics for NBC. The New York native is the son of South African jazz musician Hugh Masekela.