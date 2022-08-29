Lupita Nyong'o Honors Chadwick Boseman 2 Years After His Death

It's been two years since Chadwick Boseman's death, and his legacy is still standing strong. On Sunday, Lupita Nyong’o shared a video on Instagram to honor the memory of her late co-star on the two-year anniversary of his death.

"Chadwick, what are you doing?" Nyong'o asks in the IG video, which shows Boseman surrounded by fans in a theater with a Sharpie in hand.

"I'm signing people's tickets! I signed somebody's shoes over there …" he responds, joking that he signed "a pair of Jordans," even though he didn't play basketball.

When Nyong'o asks him why he thinks people asked him for the autograph, the actor shrugs, saying, "I don't know! I have no idea." But in the background, a keen fan responds, "Because you're Chadwick Boseman!"

The Black Panther star captioned her post, "Kept it real, kept it kind," in a tribute to her co-star.

Letitia Wright, who plays the younger sister of Boseman's T'Challa in the Marvel films, commented on the post with three heart emojis.

Winston Duke, who also stars in the Black Panther films, commented, "Incredibly generous man…always sharing about helping and giving and loving… ugh… my heart … Ure missed beyond any words my brother… love love! Thanks, Lupita for posting our treasure… man oh man!! ❤️❤️❤️"

He also reposted the video to his Instagram page, writing, "This video really captures Chadwick perfectly…he was an incredibly generous and loving human being. Always ready to give to the fans because he understood what his works meant to people .. what his own personal mission was in life… thank you brother; you are missed. Thank you @lupitanyongo for posting!"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, the next installment in the Black Panther story, will be released in November. ET spoke with the stars of the Marvel sequel at Comic-Con 2022 in San Diego last month, where they shared how the second film carries on what the late actor started.

"Something about the alchemy that Ryan Coogler puts together, and I think it starts at the top, right?" Nyong’o said of the family that director Coogler has created through his Black Panther casting. "He sets a certain tone, certain culture on set, that it's all-hands-on-deck. It's teamwork, it's familial, it's intimate. And you go kinda through the fire together, and Lord, there were fires. So, it brings us all together."

To see the result of their hard work on the big screen, together as a family in the film's first teaser trailer released at Comic-Con, was a moving moment, Nyong'o added.

"And then to see the fruits of our labor up there, and they're bigger than any of us -- we are all little, little pieces of the puzzle, but then to see it all together, it's very, very moving," She continued. "And to see what it means to an audience. There's something visceral about this particular story that brings us to tears."

While the trailer for the film -- slated to hit theaters Nov. 11 -- revealed that someone will assume the mantle of the superhero’s responsibilities, the cast was tight-lipped on how the story moves on without Boseman.

"We do it," Nyong'o said when asked how the film moves forward without its lead. "We do move forward."

"And we do it well," Wright added. "We do it with love and care and style."