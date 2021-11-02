Lululemon Presidents Day Sale -- Shop Leggings, Tops and More

Love Lululemon? Grab deals on the activewear brand's top styles from their We Made Too Much sale during Presidents Day weekend.

Don't miss out on these markdowns on Lululemon fan favorites such as the Align Pant, Energy Bra, and Sit In Lotus Wrap. The sale includes a range of products including leggings, sports bras, jackets, tops and more. You'll find pieces to wear for your at-home workouts and for lounging around. Sizes are selling out quickly, so we suggest you hurry and add to cart. Note, all sale items are final.

If you're looking for more deals to shop during the long weekend, ET Style has gathered the best Presidents Day sale events. Shop mattresses, fashion, beauty and home deals.

Shop the Lululemon sale and check out our top picks below.

Lululemon

The fan-favorite Energy Bra is sweat-wicking and breathable with medium support.

$39 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $58)

Lululemon

Don't miss out on getting a deal on the popular Align pant. It feels buttery soft and weightless on.

$69 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $98)

Lululemon

A cozy zip-up made from a warm wool-blend sherpa fleece fabric.

$79 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $168)

Lululemon

You can wear this long-sleeve top whenever and wherever. It's made from pima cotton, so you know it'll be extra soft.

$39 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $58)

Lululemon

Great for running and training, these high-rise, supportive workout shorts will keep up with every move.

$54 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $78)

Lululemon

This shiny down puffer jacket is water-resistant and easily packable.

$99 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $198)

Lululemon

Made with Lululemon's fastest-drying Everlux fabric, the Invigorate legging is perfect for intense workouts.

$99 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $128)

Lululemon

The Sit In Lotus Wrap II cardigan is great for casual days. The wool cardi has a longline silhouette, relaxed fit, ribbed detailing and thumbholes.

$89 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $148)

Lululemon

We love the Lululemon Align Wide Leg Crop pant for yoga and lounge.

$59 AT LULULEMON (REGULARLY $98)