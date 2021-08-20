Luke Macfarlane and Heather Hemmens to Star in Music-Centric Hallmark Christmas Movie (Exclusive)

Hallmark continues to ramp up its holiday movie lineup.

Roswell, New Mexico star Heather Hemmens and Hallmark regular Luke Macfarlane will headline Hallmark Movies & Mysteries' upcoming music-centric Christmas film, Christmas in My Heart, ET can exclusively reveal. Sheryl Lee Ralph will also star.

Hemmens plays Beth, a concert violinist who recently lost her mom, while Macfarlane portrays Sean, a country music star still grieving his wife's death. Ralph plays Sean's mother-in-law, Ruthie.

The original Christmas movie, which will premiere later this year, will be featured as part of HMM's annual "Miracles of Christmas" lineup.

In Christmas in My Heart, with Christmas fast approaching, concert violinist Beth (Hemmens) returns to her hometown after the recent death of her mother, the elementary school’s beloved music department head. She crosses paths with Katie (Maria Nash), a young, promising violinist and daughter of country music star Sean Grant (Macfarlane), who’s been living a quiet life there since his wife’s death. Sean’s mother-in-law, Ruthie (Ralph), wants him to move on with his life, but he’s still coming to terms with his loss and hasn’t been inspired to create new music.

Eager to sharpen her skills for the town’s upcoming recital dedicated to Beth’s mother, Katie finds a creative way to get Sean to hire Beth as her tutor, despite his skepticism about the value of formal music instruction. As their lessons progress, Beth and Katie connect over their love of classical music, and Katie’s confidence grows. Although Beth and Sean are sometimes at odds with each other, they learn that the power of music and friendship can have significant healing properties, especially at Christmastime.

Pat Kiely directed from a script by Liz Storm, Jamie Pachino and Shari Sharpe. Arnie Zipursky, Suzanne Berger, Julianna Hays, Larry Grimaldi, Hannah Pillemer, Fernando Szew and Dayna Zipursky are executive producers, with Robert Vroom as a producer.

Hallmark officially kicks off its Christmas programming on Oct. 22, and will feature original films led by Jordin Sparks and others.

For more on how Hallmark Christmas movies come together, watch below.

To stay up to date on breaking TV news, sign up for ET's daily newsletter.