Luke Hemsworth on 'Westworld' Season 4 and New Movie 'Death of Me' (Exclusive)

It's been five months since season 3 of Westworld concluded, and Luke Hemsworth is still trying to make sense of exactly what happened. "It was me in a bathtub with a bunch of alcohol, and Jeffrey [Wright] with a hat on, entering the Valley Beyond. I don't know, I cannot say anything else other than that," he tells ET while promoting his new movie, Death of Me.

That description is pretty accurate -- the season did conclude with Stubbs in a tub(bs), and seemingly dead. After wrapping up Dolores' (Evan Rachel Wood) war against Rehoboam in the season 3 finale, the episode took fans on Bernard's (Wright) journey to the Valley Beyond. He put Stubbs in a bathtub with ice to keep him from "necrotizing" and then put on his headgear and took a trip to the Valley, where Bernard was gone long enough for a layer of dirt to cover him before he woke up.

"I'm not sure where Stubbs has gone," Hemsworth reveals. "I think maybe he's just ran out of vodka, just popped out to the minibar, and he'll be back as soon as Bernard wakes up."

Westworld has been renewed for season 4, with fans wondering what (and who) is in store next. Hemsworth says he can "neither confirm nor deny" whether he'll be returning -- though he'd certainly like to.

"I mean, I think we should have a Stubbs World, where it's kind of like Being John Malkovich, and it's Stubbs, Stubbs, Stubbs, everywhere a Stubbs, where every person is a Stubbs character. I think that's what people want to see, isn't it?" he jokingly asks.

In all seriousness, Hemsworth is looking forward to seeing what showrunners Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan put together. "The creators of this show are far more intelligent and creative than me, and I can't wait to see where they go now, I really can't," he says. "Hopefully I can do it."

In the meantime, fans can catch Hemsworth in Death of Me. The thriller, also starring Maggie Q, centers on a vacationing couple who must unravel the mystery behind a strange video that shows one of them killing the other.

"I am actually a bit of a horror fan. I do enjoy a good scare and a bit of gore, all of that and the rest, but what drew me to this was that it was a different take on a few familiar ideas or themes," Hemsworth says. "Then throw Darren Bousman, who's obviously a horror guru, into the mix... and once Maggie was on board, it was easy."

The shoot in Krabi, Thailand, was more "grueling" -- but filming in more remote locations with actors who "did not speak a word of English" helped Hemsworth and Q relate to the fish out of water experience their characters were going through in the movie.

"I think that's what this film does, really. There's a sense of unease that we don't know all of the story, because the people around us do and are manipulating the situation a little bit," he teases.

Death of Me is in theaters and on demand now. Watch a clip from the movie below.