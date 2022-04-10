Luke Bryan's Wife Caroline on Their 23-Year Relationship and Their Epic College Pranks (Exclusive)

Luke and Caroline Bryan know how to keep the romance alive after 23 years -- jokes! Caroline shared that since meeting in 1998, the American Idol judge has not changed. "I tell everyone this Luke is the exact same way on stage as he is off," she told ET's Rachel Smith during a tour of Luke Bryan's 32 Bridge restaurant in Nashville.

"Truly he is the biggest nut job. He was up this morning drinking too much coffee aggravating me but he’s just how he acts on stage is how he acts at home."

The couple, who tied the knot in 2006, have kept the jokes coming since their days at Georgia Southern University. "The first prank Luke actually pulled, he put Vaseline under my car door handles," Caroline shared. "And I'd go to class, and it wouldn't lock."

Caroline admits she got payback in the smelliest way. "I got him back," she quipped. "He lived in a fraternity house, and I broke into his room. I had friends hoist me up and I put a can of tuna in the air vent. But what’s even worse, he never found it. He never asked about it until I told him months later."

When the pair aren’t playing pranks, Caroline and Luke are working together to bring a lot of food, drinks and fun to Nashville with Luke Bryan’s 32 Bridge. The newly renovated establishment is a taste of home for the couple and a space for fans to be part of the Bryan family.

"Eat some French Fries and see pictures of our family and everything Luke’s done," Caroline said. "People really like to come in here and see our normal side, just family pictures and pictures of Luke holding fish."

32 Bridge also features a merch shop that includes Caroline's line, Best Bad Influence and more. On top of Luke’s run with the restaurant, his run as a judge on American Idol, and Las Vegas residency, the superstar is nominated for two CMT awards this year.

Caroline told ET, that she has a lot to celebrate with her man.

"It’s just amazing," she said. "I mean he truly he works unlike anything I’ve ever seen in a human. So, all the work he puts in it, all the time away all the work I put in without kids -- the nights are long and just seeing him and how everything’s coming out, it's hard but it's worth it."

