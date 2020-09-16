Luke Bryan on the Gifts He's Sending Katy Perry's Daughter as 'Uncle Luke' (Exclusive)

Daisy Dove Bloom isn't even a month old yet -- but she's only got to know one thing: "Uncle Luke's got it handled." As Luke Bryan told ET's Rachel Smith on Monday, he's prepared to teach Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's newborn daughter everything she needs to know about being a "country girl."

"I have multiple gifts for this child that require massive packaging and boxing, so Katy, get ready!" he advised. "Whatever she needs to be a country girl, outdoor girl, I've got it all going to Katy and Orlando."

"Uncle Luke's got it handled!" he promised.

Bryan got his first (virtual) look at little Daisy while speaking with Perry on Monday. "We were talking about some other stuff, but I got to see my first pictures of that beautiful human being," he gushed. "I'm so happy for them and can't wait to see her in person."

"I know Katy's a proud... I'm sure she'll be bringing her around the Idol set," he added.

Bryan, Perry and Lionel Richie will all be returning as judges on season 4 of American Idol, set to kick off later this year.

"We will be in person together," Bryan confirmed. "One big happy, crazy family giving Lionel anxiety."

In the meantime, fans can see Bryan at Wednesday's ACM Awards. The "One Margarita" singer -- who is once again nominated for Entertainer of the Year -- has been hard at work preparing for his performance.

"I've had my first COVID test because of the ACMs," he told ET. "My whole band, my whole crew, everybody with me had to have it done."

It's safety first at this year's awards ceremony. Then a lot of fun.

"Just when I thought I was gonna have the most viewed section of the show, Taylor [Swift] announces [she's performing]," Bryan joked. "Heck, it's Taylor Swift. She's such an amazing person and really set the tone on how you ought to treat your fans and how you ought to work hard in this business. So heck, I'm so excited to see her coming on the show."

"And obviously when you look at Keith Urban hosting and Pink... I mean, that's the beauty of this show -- a lot of talented and wonderful people on the stage," he added. "I think it'll be a great night for country music and all music."

The ACM Awards air Wednesday on CBS.