Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton to Headline Stagecoach 2023

Stagecoach Festival will ring in its 15th anniversary with a star-studded lineup! Luke Bryan, Kane Brown and Chris Stapleton are set to headline the three-night fest, which runs April 28-30, 2023 at Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

Festival passes will go on sale Friday, Sept. 16 at 10 a.m. PT at stagecoachfestival.com.

Additional performers include Jon Pardi, Old Dominion, Brooks & Dunn, Riley Green, Gabby Barrett, Parker McCollum, Tyler Childers, ZZ Top, BRELAND, Turnpike Troubadours, Bryan Adams, Elle King, Morgan Wade and more.

Goldenvoice

Guy Fieri's Stagecoach Smokehouse returns for its fourth year with new chefs, pit bosses and BBQ vendors, while fans can also expect a stacked lineup of fun experiences that go beyond the music.

California's own Compton Cowboys -- a crew of 10 Black horseback riders whose ranch is one of the very last in a semirural town in Compton called Richland Farms -- return for a second consecutive year to show their horses and tell their compelling story of community engagement. Nikki Lane will also bring her High Class Hillbilly brand to the YeeHaw tent's Stage Stop Marketplace and Horseshoe Stage to highlight alt-country burgeoning artists.

Over at the Honky Tonk Dance Hall, Diplo will be curating DJ sets.

"Stagecoach is one of my favorite places to play on earth," the EDM star said. "There's nothing quite like it — what started as an experiment has become some of the most fun I have all year. I really wanted to go all out this year, so we're taking over the Honky Tonk and making my party bigger than ever. Stoked to see y'all."