Luis Gerardo Méndez Reveals 'Narcos: Mexico' Season 3 Has Wrapped Filming

And that's a wrap for Luis Gerardo Méndez and the Narcos: Mexico crew.

The actor took to Instagram on Saturday to reveal that filming for the third season of the Netflix drama has wrapped. In the pic, Méndez is covering his face and using a makeup remover wipe while sitting in front of a mirror.

"Change of mask. After 14 months, we finally finished. Thanks to all [the] crew and cast. A dream journey," he wrote in Spanish and English, also adding, "#NarcosMexico @netflix."

Season 3 of the series co-created and executive produced by Carlo Bernard is set in the 1990s, when drug business began to go global. The new episodes will examine the war that breaks out after the empire Miguel Ángel Félix Gallardo (previously played by Diego Luna) begins to splinter. As these newly independent cartels fight for survival, a new generation of kingpins emerge amid the political upheaval and escalating violence.

A whole new group of actors joined the new season, including Méndez as Victor Tapia, a Juarez cop with a moral dilemma who is drawn into the mystery of a series of brutal killings despite his misgivings over getting involved.

"My character is a cop from Ciudad Juarez. I cannot tell you that much about the story but he’s one of the main characters in the third season," the actor previously told ET, adding that he "cannot say" if Tapia is based on a real-life person.

"But my character is complex," he teased. "But I'm just going to say that my story is really, really urgent and necessary and painful. It's a really painful story that is still happening in Mexico. So that's why I wanted to jump onboard and talk about this thing."

Bad Bunny is also set to make his acting debut in the series. Also part of the cast is Quavo, Alberto Guerra as drug trafficker Ismael “El Mayo” Zambada, Luisa Rubino as journalist Andrea Nunez and Beau Mirchoff is Steve Sheridan.