'Love Island' Sneak Peek: The Islanders Pick Up the Pieces After Dramatic Casa Amor Fallout (Exclusive)

Casa Amor sure spices things up.

After a tense and dramatic recoupling on last night's Love Island, the islanders in the villa are left to deal with the aftermath of a shocking ceremony. In ET's exclusive sneak peek from Thursday's episode, the drama is just getting started and you better believe it's about to get messy, messy, messy.

Though Melvin "Cinco" Holland Jr. forged a connection with Leslie Golden in the villa, he ultimately decided to stay coupled up with Trina Njoroge. But as the preview for the new episode reveals, Cinco is seriously considering going back to Cashay Proudfoot, who is currently paired up with her Casa Amor boy, Charlie Lynch. Trina airs out her frustrations over Cinco's wishy-washiness to Cashay, and the two women -- who haven't exactly had the best friendship in the villa -- come to a mutual understanding that he may not be worth the trouble. As Cashay says to Trina, "You deserve better."

But when Cinco sits down to talk to Cashay about where his head's at and tells her he wants to try again, with her this time, she's hesitant. And with good reason. "My feelings for you are still and that's the thing, like, with Charlie I know that man would never hurt me. How do I let go of an amazing man for another man who... I don't know."

In another scene, Will Moncada and Kyra Lizama -- who have been coupled up since Day 1-- have a tense chat about his extracurricular activities with Florence "Flo" Mueller while Kyra was away at Casa Amor. Once Teflon strong, the couple suddenly seems like they're hanging by a thread after Will comes clean about kissing Flo multiple times in bed.

Then, of course, there's single islander Olivia Kaiser, who tells Korey Gandy that she may be into him. Apparently, the attraction is mutual because the two unlikely islanders have a little makeout session by the couches. "I don't want you to feel like I'm trying to just pick whoever because if I wanted to do that I would've brought someone back," she said, referring to Casa Amor.

Oh boy, it's about to get real.

Love Island airs Tuesdays through Fridays, as well as Sundays, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on CBS. Special episodes drop Mondays on Paramount+.

