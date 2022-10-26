'Love Is Blind' Star Raven Responds to Her Viral Pod Workout While Bartise Was Pouring His Heart Out

For Love Is Blind star Raven Ross, no man gets in the way of a good Pilates workout. Viewers were shocked when the season 3 contestant decided to fit in a pod workout while fellow contestant Bartise Bowden was pouring his heart out to her.

Bartise was in the middle of a deep story about the "beginning of the end" of his parents' marriage when the Pilates instructor decided to get her jumping jacks in.

To make things even more awkward, Bartise called Raven out on the workout, saying he'd never gotten that deep before, "While you do your jumping jacks."

In a new interview, Raven addressed the exchange, which went viral online after the show's Oct. 19 premiere.

Saying she was "traumatized" watching it back, Raven toldE! News, "In the words of Keke Palmer, 'I am sorry to that man.' I really am sorry to that man."

Admitting that her pod workout was "inappropriate," Raven added that it came after they'd been having an hours-long conversation.

"I can totally see where people are coming from," she said. "But for me, you're in the pods for hours, you don't get to see every moment that we're in there, because we're in there for days on end. And so sometimes you just need a little bit of pep in your step, mental health check."

Raven also noted that she has hip issues and was stretching out her hips with the workout at the time.

"I'm a bad b**ch with a bad hip," she joked.

Bartise Bowden/Instagram Stories

For his part, Bartise doesn't seem to be upset by Raven's workout. After a clip of the moment aired, he posted it to his own Instagram Stories, writing, "Honestly tho... nothing wrong with a little pod workout sesh."

Ultimately, Raven accepted a proposal from SK Alagbada while Bartise proposed to Nancy Rodriguez. Viewers are still waiting to find out if either couple makes it down the aisle.

New episodes of Love Is Blind dropped Oct. 26 on Netflix with more set to drop Wednesday, Nov. 2.