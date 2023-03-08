'Love Is Blind' Star Raven on When She'll Debut New Boyfriend After Ending It With 'Voldemort' Ex SK

Raven Ross has a new man in her life, but Love Is Blind fans will have to wait a while before she introduces him to the world.

During her Amazon Live! "Workout Essentials" stream, the 30-year-old reality star and Pilates Body by Raven founder was asked about her new relationship following her very public breakup from Sikiru "SK" Alagbada, whom she met on the Netflix series.

"Girl, I am traumatized. No, just kidding. Eventually, down the line," she said of going public with her new guy. "We’re figuring it out. He is such a great human, and I’m literally so obsessed. So I really want to share that with you guys, and I’m excited about it."

That being said, Raven added, "But we’ve just got to give it a little more time. I think I’m definitely in my, like, privacy girl era. But when the time comes, it’s on, and we’re going to do it."

As for SK, Raven referred to him as "Voldemort," the main antagonist in J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter novels. "No, I’m just kidding," she said after referring to her ex as a villain. When asked when she last spoke to him, she replied, "Not recently at all, because we’re moving on, right? Chapter two. So who needs it?"

And while she's not keeping tabs on SK, Raven does stay in touch with a few of her Love Is Blind season 3 castmates, including Nancy Rodriguez, Alexa Lemieux, Colleen Reed and Zanab Jaffrey.

"We’re all very, very close and talk, if not daily, weekly," she shared. "I talked to Nancy the other day. I hung out with Alexa the other day. Had lunch with everyone. So we’re all super, super close and love each other. I don’t really talk to a lot of the guys, but, like, who needs them? Just my girls!"

Despite the outcome from Love Is Blind, Raven isn't opposed to being part of another reality series down the line. "I probably would not do another dating show, but a reality show, why not? It’s fun. It’s cool," she said. "A fitness show? Definitely. Like I said, I am a lazy girl, so I don’t know how fitness-y we are getting on the show, but, you know, I would do it. I think it’s fun. We need more fun stuff to do that doesn’t revolve around your love life on camera."

At the end of Love Is Blind, Raven and SK opted not to get married, but were initially trying to make things work long distance. However, just days after the season 3 reunion episode aired, new allegations surfaced on TikTok that SK had been cheating on Raven with women who claimed he told them his romance with her was all for the show.

"I found out on TikTok with the rest of the world," Raven told ET of the cheating claims. "That's how it happened and it's OK now, but, yeah, when the world found out was when I learned about it too and we had to process that together."

The reality star also teased her new relationship and dating again to ET, quipping, "It's literally hilarious. I think it's so funny. I love it."

As for her biggest takeaway from Love Is Blind, Raven shared, "Just to be vulnerable and let your guard down… Having your guard up really doesn't serve you. I tried it and still it didn't protect me. I think just going into everything being vulnerable is truly the best way and definitely something I want to continue to live my life by."