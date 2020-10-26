'Love Is Blind' Star Mark Cuevas Expecting First Child With Girlfriend Aubrey Rainey

Mark Cuevas is soon going to be a new dad! The Love Is Blind star took to Instagram Sunday evening to announce the exciting news.

Cuevas shared a slideshow of snapshots of himself and his girlfriend, Aubrey Rainey, sharing a kiss in an open field.

In one photo, Rainey holds up a pair of black-and-white sonograms, while in another pic Cuevas holds a sign that reads, "Our Little Pumpkin" and "Baby Cuevas." The final pic shows the pair walking away from the camera, while Cuevas rocks a hat emblazoned with the word "DAD."

"Baby Cuevas 4.29.21," captioned the post, excitedly revealing the baby's due date.

Rainey took to Instagram to share the news as well, and she posted a trio of similar photos.

"Blessed beyond measure & cannot wait to meet our little pumpkin 🥰" Rainey wrote.

Cuevas famously competed on the first season of Netflix's hit reality dating series Love Is Blind, where he got engaged to fellow contestant Jessica Batten, but she left him at the alter on what was to be their wedding day.

The couple recently spoke to People, who were the first to report on the news of their pregnancy, and explained that they met at a restaurant in Atlanta, Georgia -- where Cuevas lives -- in early summer and have been inseparable.

"We took a Fourth of July trip to Savannah, Georgia, where we officially started dating and then never left each other's side since," they told the publication.

Congrats to the happy couple!