'Love Is Blind' Star Deepti Vempati Gets Shout Out From Billie Eilish After Attending Concert With Kyle Abrams

Love Is Blind star Deepti Vempati is definitely happier than ever! The Netflix star attended Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever Tour at the United Center in Chicago this week, posting a video of herself at the show.

As if that weren't enough, Eilish herself reposted the video to her own Instagram Story, writing, "Deeptiiiii," with a crying face emoji.

Deepti replied to Eilish's shout out, writing, "OMG, crying happy tears," with a white heart emoji.

Of course, Deepti didn't attend the show alone. She was joined by her Love Is Blind co-star and rumored new beau, Kyle Abrams. Kyle posted a shot of himself inside the venue, wearing a "Happier Than Ever" T-shirt and looking at his phone.

"Fan boying #whenthepartysover," Kyle captioned the shot.

Deepti commented on the post, writing, "I think you’re facing the wrong way 🤔"

Billie Eilish/ Instagram Stories

The pair have been spending lots of time together recently. Over the weekend, they enjoyed a group getaway with several of their Love Is Blind co-stars in honor of Natalie Lee's birthday.

They've also been spotted out together in Chicago after Kyle confessed during the reality show's reunion special that he had feelings for Deepti, with whom he shared a close, unseen connection with in the pods.

"My number two person from the pods was Kyle and I've really gravitated towards him," Deepti told ET after the reunion aired. "He's, like, really my best friend and no matter if that resonates into a relationship or not, I just know that he has my back and I have his."

A source previously told ET that "Kyle and Deepti have bonded and become very close friends."

ET spoke with fellow contestant Sal Perez last week about his thoughts on the rumored romance.

"I know that they are very friendly," Sal told ET. "Even some of our cast members, some of the cast is asking about that. But I just kinda wanna stay away... give them their privacy. They know what they're doing. I know that they've been hanging out a lot, but I couldn't tell you for sure what's going on."