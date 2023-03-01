'Love Is Blind' Star Danielle Ruhl Says She Gained 20 Pounds Due to Stress While Filming the Show

Danielle Ruhl is getting candid about some of the struggles she faced while filming season 2 of Love Is Blind. Danielle appeared on the show's second season, getting engaged to and eventually marrying Nick Thompson. But months later, the pair went through a nasty split.

Danielle's body image and mental health struggles were regular topics of conversation during her time on the Netflix reality series.

Speaking with The Mindful Space, Danielle shared the negative impact of her time filming Love Is Blind.

"During the filming process there are certain things that negatively impact your mental health," she said, claiming that recording interviews for the show involved producers constantly questioning her about her insecurities and issues. "There were certain things that had happened in my past that they knew and they would talk about that over and over and over again."

Danielle noted that while filming the show, she "gained 20 pounds," adding, "Sometimes when I'm super depressed, I still turn to food during that time period."

In the interview, Danielle also revealed that she previously struggled with an eating disorder.

"Now I know I did, but in the moment, I was like, 'No, I don't!'" she said.

Danielle filed for divorce from Nick in August 2022 and the former pair released a joint statement. However, Nick later shared that he is no longer in communication with his ex.

"For my own mental health and healing, I had to create a boundary with her that I’m not engaging anymore," he told Us Weekly in October 2022.

In November 2022, Danielle called her ex out for "taking extreme measures to take me down," not detailing what those were.

She also claimed that Nick "had intended to go on another reality show and blames me for potentially being unable to."

