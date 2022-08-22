'Love Is Blind' Sets 'After the Altar' Season 2 Premiere Date: Watch the Trailer

Wonder what happened to the lovebirds on Love Is Blind season 2? You're in luck! Netflix has announced the second season of its follow-up series, Love Is Blind: After the Altar, that will update viewers on where everyone ended up -- including who's still together and who's not. The new season, which will consist of three 45-minute episodes, will drop Friday, Sept. 16.

According to Netflix, Love Is Blind: After the Altar will put into sharp focus the "reality" of their relationships and their futures: "What happened to the couples and singles from Love is Blind season 2 after the weddings? Love is truly blind, but is the future blurry?"

Featured in the upcoming After the Altar are contestants Jarrette Jones and Iyanna McNeely, who married at the end of their season, but announced last week they were divorcing; Deepti Vempati; Shayne Jansen; Natalie Lee; and others.

The trailer hints at trouble in paradise for many of the Love Is Blind alumni, including issues with Jarrette and Iyanna's marriage, as well as drama between Natalie and former castmate Shaina Hurley, and hesitancy on Deepti's part to begin a new romance with Kyle Abrams, who was previously paired with Shaina, following her ordeal with controversial co-star Shake Chatterjee.

Watch the trailer for Love Is Blind: After the Altar below.

Jarrette and Iyanna aren't the only Love Is Blind couple splitting up. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson, the lone remaining couple from season 2, announced they were divorcing just days after news of Jarrette and Iyanna's breakup. For more, see below.