'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Star Micah Apologizes for 'Emotional Immaturity' on the Show After Criticism

Love Is Blindstar Micah Lussier is speaking out following the backlash surrounding her portrayal on season 4 of the hit Netflix dating show.

The 27-year-old Seattle-based marketing manager took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday to issue an apology after receiving criticism both for her "mean girl" behavior in the show's women's lounge and for her flirtatious interactions with her ex, Kwame Appiah, after they were both engaged to other people.

"I have apologized privately to the people that were hurt on the show by my hands. I would like to apologize publicly," Micah began. "An emotional immaturity was shown and I will grow from it."

Micah also apologized to viewers, saying, "I'm sorry I've triggered so many of you with my behavior. Seeing that person on the screen would make me feel the same anger."

Micah Lussier/Instagram

She noted that she's temporarily turned off the comments on her posts, adding, "I am doing my best to protect my mental health (deserved or not). It has always been something I've struggled with, and I know I cannot better myself if I'm more unwell mentally."

She concluded her message by noting that she is "taking accountability privately."

The first five episodes of Love Is Blind dropped on March 24, showing Micah and Kwame connecting in the pods before she eventually broke up with him in favor of Paul Peden. Micah and Paul got engaged, but she showed clear chemistry with Kwame outside of the pods despite his engagement to Chelsea Griffin.

Netflix

Prior to the episodes airing, Micah spoke with ET about her flirtatious interactions with Kwame in Mexico.

"When I ended it with Kwame, I was done with Kwame for good," she told ET. "I think how I interact with people is a little flirty. Maybe it's because that's what I've done my whole life... but that's how I talk. It's how I interact with people. But there was no question in my mind once I chose Paul that I was with Paul and I was not going back to Kwame. But I could get how that could be confusing given our conversations."

In addition to her scenes with Kwame, Micah has also received criticism for her behavior with pal Irina Solomonova in the women's lounge, where they were seen laughing at their emotional fellow contestants and making fun of them.

Netflix

Micah told ET that she and Irina met on the bus coming to the experiment and formed an "easy friendship."

"I think we have a similar sense of humor, which is probably the dumbest sense of humor in the world," she admitted. "I could see how it would seem like we were cliquey. I think the reality of the situation is that Irina didn't have a lot of other people to talk to in the lounge and she obviously needs someone to talk to... and I was that person for her."

Netflix

In addition to fan criticism, Micah also received backlash from Love Is Blind alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati on the premiere of their new podcast, Out of the Pods.

"I did hear from some insider sources that at least Micah isn't very genuine in terms of how her relationship with Paul and her intentions to really find a partner," Natalie said. "That's me just saying it in just the nicest way."

New episodes of Love Is Blind drop Friday, March 31 on Netflix.