'Love Is Blind' Season 4 Cast: Meet the Singles and Follow Them on Instagram

It's time to meet a whole new batch of singles looking for love! The season 4 cast of Love Is Blind has been announced and there are 30 new contestants mainly from Seattle, Washington, looking to find their soulmates.
Co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are back to guide the West Coasters on their journey to their happy, sad, and chaotic endings. The contestants range in age from 26 to 39 and have a whole host of interesting professions from flight attendants to even a marriage therapist.
The new season hits Netflix on Friday, March 24. And ET has done some digging and even found some of the contestants on Instagram if you'd like to do some more snooping into their post-show life.
Here are the contestants on season 4:
Amber, 34, Flight Attendant
April, 29, Sales & Marketing Coordinator
Ava, 32, Communications Specialist
Bill, 33, Real Estate Investor
Bliss, 33, Senior Program Manager
Brandie, 39, Real Estate Broker
Brett, 36, Design Director
Chelsea, 31, Pediatric Speech Language Pathologist
Chris, 32, Technical Recruiter
Conner, 28, Operations Manager
Irina, 26, Business Owner
Jack, 30, Software Sales
Jackelina, 27, Certified Dental Assistant
Jimmy, 29, Technical Product Manager
Josh, 31, Project Engineer
Josh "JP," 30, Plant Operations Director
Juan, 30, Mortgage Loan Officer
Kacia, 31, Family Support Specialist
Kendra, 33, Social Worker
Kwame, 33, Sales Development Manager
Marshall, 27, Marketing Manager
Micah, 27, Marketing Manager
Molly, 32, Marriage & Family Therapist
Monica, 31, Elementary School Teacher
Paul, 29, Environmental Scientist
Quincy, 36, Gym Owner & Fitness Coach
Ryland, 29, Commercial Insurance & Real Estate
Tiffany, 37, Client Lead Recruiter
Wendi, 28, Aerospace Engineer
Zack, 31, Criminal Defense Attorney
