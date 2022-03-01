'Love Is Blind' Co-Stars Shake Chatterjee and Kyle Abrams Have Online Feud Ahead of Reunion

Looks like theLove Is Blindseason 2 reunion special will be tense. Now that the drama-filled wedding finale of the hit Netflix reality series has aired, fans are waiting to see what will happen when the cast reunites and hashes out their differences.

Despite not sharing each of the couple's fates before the reunion airs, it's clear there's definitely some drama going down thanks to some recent Instagram exchanges.

Shake Chatterjee, who was rejected at the altar by Deepti Vempati, and Kyle Abrams, who never made it to the altar after Shaina Hurley ended their romance early, got into it in the comments section of the officialLove Is Blind Instagram page.

In a promotional image for the reunion, Shake appears to be in a heated discussion, while Kyle sits next to him grinning. Kyle commented on the pic, "Just me enjoying the train wreck😜." Shake replied to the comment, writing, "@kyleabrams10 translation: you’re a little bihh."

Netflix

Shake added his own comment to the post, writing, "Imma warn you. I KEEPS IT REAL AT THIS REUNION."

This isn't the first online drama involving Shake since the finale has aired. Deepti's brother, Sunny Vempati, also took to Instagram to call out his almost brother-in-law for his disrespect toward Deepti on the show.

Shake was filmed multiple times saying he didn't feel a physical "animalistic" attraction to Deepti, even comparing being intimate with her to being with an aunt.

"'Shake,' bruh, you're a loser. You minimized my sister's life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her," Sunny wrote in his post. "You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister's back about insecurities she fought her entire life. Despite your comments on and off camera about her body, she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS."

Shake took to his own account over the weekend to address his critics in a video message.

"I know I made some mistakes. I for sure did. The way it kind of played out on TV looked way worse than it even was, but I know that I messed up in a lot of ways and that I'm not perfect... let's try and keep it constructive," he said. "I want to be better. If you have a suggestion for how to make me better, let me know. Maybe keep all the hate to yourself for now. I don't know. I'm a human."

The Love Is Blind reunion special airs Friday on Netflix.