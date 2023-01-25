'Love Is Blind: After the Altar' to Feature Raven and SK, Cole and Zanab Following Messy Splits

Time to check in on these cuties! The season 3 cast of Love Is Blindis back for a three-episode After the Altar special featuring all of your favorite cast members.

Netflix announced on Wednesday that the special will premiere Friday, Feb. 10 on the streaming service. "A year after the weddings, some old flames have reunited, while others try to navigate next steps in their relationships. Watch as the season three cast readjusts to life in Dallas after the altar and comes together for a birthday extravaganza," the show's official synopsis reads. "Who is still thriving and who is forced to make hard decisions about their future?"

The poster for After the Altar features married couples Alexa and Brennon, as well as Coleen and Matt smiling and posing together. Meanwhile, the single contestants from the show are grinning in their own frames.

Nancy and Bartise are shown separately, but it's former couples Cole and Zanab and Raven and SK that will likely be of most interest to fans.

During the reunion special, Zanab called out Cole for his treatment of her, noting that his comments about her caused her to struggle with her body image and her diet. She then pointed to unaired footage as evidence, which Netflix aired at the end of the special. The scene, often referred to as the "Cuties video," showed Cole suggesting Zanab save her appetite for a big dinner they were going to as she was snacking on Cutie oranges. The clip proved to be polarizing, with many online thinking Zanab had blown the situation out of proportion. She later posted that she stood by everything she said.

Meanwhile, Raven and SK reunited during the reunion special, sharing that they had rekindled their romance after SK initially said no at the altar. But after cheating rumors surfaced surrounding SK, the former pair announced publicly that they had split.

Fans will be curious to see if this drama between the exes is shown during the After the Altar special. Season 2 of the Netflix dating show also got an After the Altar follow-up, but it had been filmed so far in advance that the divorces between contestants Danielle and Nick and Iyanna and Jarrette were not featured.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 3 airs Friday, Feb. 10 on Netflix.