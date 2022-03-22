'Love Boat'-Inspired Dating Adventure Show Coming to CBS

The Love Boat is becoming a reality show.

The Real Love Boat, a new reality dating competition inspired by the 1970s scripted series, has been given the green light with U.S. and Australia editions to be aired on CBS and Aussie broadcaster Network 10, respectively.

Filming begins this summer and both iterations are expected to premiere later this year on their respective networks.

The reality dating series brings singles together to cruise the Mediterranean on a luxury cruise ship while looking for love. Destination dates, challenges and surprise singles will test the couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Like the original scripted show, the crew members, including “captain” and “cruise director,” will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. After a month at sea, only one winning couple will make it to the final port and take home a cash prize. Plus, they win a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises, the series’ cruise line partner.

The original Love Boat, which aired from 1977 to 1986 and broadcast 250 episodes, was set aboard Princess Cruises ships. The cast included Gavin MacLeod, Bernie Kopell, Fred Grandy, Ted Lange, Lauren Tewes, Jill Whelan, Ted McGinley and Patricia Klous.

Both the U.S. and Australia editions are currently casting.

