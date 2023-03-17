Louis Tomlinson Thanks Liam Payne for His Support After the Pair Reunite at Movie Premiere

Friends for life. Louis Tomlinson took to Twitter on Thursday night to thank his former One Direction bandmate, Liam Payne, for supporting him at the premiere of his new documentary, All of Those Voices.

"Special thank you to Liam for being there for me. It means the absolute world. Love you lad!" Tomlinson wrote. The two friends were also photographed walking alongside one another as they left the theater.

Just before tweeting his thanks to Payne, Tomlinson also wrote a more general message of thanks to all his supporters. "Tonight was incredibly special. Thank you to everyone who made it possible to celebrate. Love you all," he tweeted.

Payne also posted a lengthy congratulations to Tomlinson on Instagram.

"Seeing the world through your eyes last night was the most beautiful thing to experience," he wrote. "My neck hurts from how much Im looking up to you right now you were already my friend and brother but getting to look through that window into your world and mind I just extends that respect I have for you. What you’ve dealt with and how you held it all inside !! I’m so sorry I was so out of my mind and I didn’t do better for you, I feel ashamed in those moments to not be as good of a friend as you have been to me, at least I have time now and I’m me again so will try and make amends."

All of Those Voices is a behind-the-scenes look at Tomlinson's life and career, said to be a deeply personal portrayal of his private and professional lives.

"I'm emotionally drained watching the movie and I only did an hour and a half, you lived it and I'm so proud of how you did it not only with amazing music but with passion and the will to get up off the canvas every time life beat you down and fight back," Payne continued in his caption. "I'm so thankful to have you in my life mate I feel so lucky and I know you know this but you were part of a small group of people that literally saved my life, you dragged me out of something so dark I've never shared it but your approach is something I admire and aspire to so I can one day do the same. Thank you Louis and congratulations you deserve all these moments, every sight you get to see, every cheer that you hear and all the love you are receiving from the world. You worked harder than any of us to get here and now the world gets to see that from your side… guys go watch the movie, please he deserves it and you'll learn a lot about yourself from this very special man."

Per fan information online, Tomlinson also thanks his other One Direction bandmates, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik and Harry Styles.