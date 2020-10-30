Lori Loughlin's Daughter Bella Stars in Music Video & Wants to Follow in Mom's Acting Footsteps, Source Says

Lori Loughlin's daughter Bella has inherited her passion for acting. The Fuller House star's oldest daughter, 22-year-old Bella Giannulli, stars in Griff Clawson's new music video for "Chasing Highs" -- and a source tells ET there could be a lot more acting in her future.

"Bella has wanted to follow in her mother’s footsteps for years," ET's source says. "She was the one who would visit her mom on set at a very young age and has actually taken roles in some of Lori’s [Hallmark] Christmas films. Bella loves TV and would be thrilled to land a major role like her mom had."

Bella stars as Clawson's love interest in the music video, which was directed by her friend Brett Bassock and released on Thursday. The video was shot Saturday, Oct. 17, ET has learned; Bassock came up with the concept and sent Bella the song to see if she would be open to starring in the video.

"Everyone thought it was funny how comfortable Bella was in front of the camera and how she has become a star in her own right, because Olivia has no interest in acting," ET's source shares of Bella's sister, YouTube star Olivia Jade Giannulli, 21. "Olivia has always wanted to be a business woman and entrepreneur like her dad.”

"When the scandal hit, Bella became even more determined to focus on a career. She sees acting as a way to express herself and she feels very at home in front of the camera," the source adds.

In a 2016 interview with ET, both Bella and Olivia said they were taking acting classes. "It's definitely like, interesting and we get to see a different side of it," Olivia said at the time.

"Yeah, I think [I will pursue acting]," Bella added.

ET previously reported that Lori and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, paid $500,000 in bribes to get Bella and Olivia admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

The couple pleaded guilty in May andLori agreed to serve two months in prison, have two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service. Meanwhile, Mossimo agreed to serve five months in prison, have two years of supervised release, pay a fine of $250,000 and complete 250 hours of community service. The couple was officially sentenced in August.

