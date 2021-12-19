Lori Loughlin Returns to TV in 'When Hope Calls' Premiere, Gets Some Love From Daughter Olivia Jade

Lori Loughlin made her return to TV over the weekend. The actress reprised her When Calls the Heart character, Abigail Stanton, in the season two premiere of GAC Family's When Hope Calls on Saturday.

The two-part premiere, titled When Hope Calls: A Country Christmas, saw Abigail return to the town of Brookfield with her adopted son, Cody (Carter Ryan), as the city is competing in Harper's Bazaar's search for America’s #1 Country Christmas Town.

The two-part premiere also saw Loughlin reunite with another former When Calls the Heart star, Daniel Lissing, who reprised his role as the handsome Mountie Jack Thornton.

Fans will recall Lissing’s character was killed in battle during WCTH’s season 5 finale, after the actor announced his departure from the long-running series.

However, Lissing returned in a cameo as part of a dream sequence, in which Jack gave Abigail a message to give to his widow, Elizabeth (played by Erin Krakow on When Calls the Heart).

Ahead of Saturday's episode, Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, took to her Instagram Stories to show her support and promote the show.

Jade shared a still of the episode, featuring her mom's character stepping off a train, and captioned the post, "Yaaaaa baby SHE BACK ON THE BIG SCREEN for all u hearties out there!"

She later shared another behind-the-scenes selfie of Loughlin and Lissing, and promoted the new episode. She wrote, "Mom doesn't have Instagram so I've made the decision that I will be taking it upon myself to promote for her because I love her and she is a wonderful woman and actress. That's all! Tune in weeeeeee."

Loughlin last played Abigail on season 6 of Hallmark Channel's When Calls the Heart before the network cut ties with her in March 2019 due to her involvement in the college admissions scandal.

In a statement to ET earlier this year, the Hallmark Channel said they were not working with Loughlin.

"Hallmark Channel has not cast Lori Loughlin in any current projects, including When Calls the Heart, nor do we have any plans to cast her in the future," the statement reads. "She was cast by GAC Family, a wholly separate cable network not affiliated with Hallmark Channel or Crown Media Family Networks."

When Hope Calls is set in Brookfield, a town on the western prairie, and is a TV spinoff of award-winning author Janette Oke's novel series, When Calls the Heart.

In March, a source told ET that Loughlin is "excited to work again" following her release from prison.

"Lori's been offered many opportunities to open up about what she has been through, but she can't seem to find the right words," the source said. "She fears no matter what she says, people can't get past this. At this point, she just wants to move forward and focus on the positive."