Lori Loughlin Released From Prison After Serving 2 Months for College Admissions Scandal

Lori Loughlin is a free woman. The 56-year-old actress was released from a Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, Monday morning after serving almost two months for her role in the college admissions scandal, ET can confirm.

Loughlin originally began her sentence on Oct. 30, surrendering herself to the authorities early as she was originally ordered to report to prison on Nov. 19.

Loughlin has also been ordered to pay a fine of $150,000 and complete 100 hours of community service upon release.

As ET previously reported, on Aug. 21, a judge accepted Loughlin's plea deal, and the actress was sentenced to two months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $150,000 and 100 hours of community service.

Loughlin's sentencing came just a few hours after her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months in prison, two years of supervised release, a fine of $250,000 and 250 hours of community service for his involvement in the scandal.

Loughlin and Giannulli paid $500,000 in bribes to get their daughters, 22-year-old Isabella and 21-year-old Olivia Jade, admitted to the University of Southern California as recruits for the crew team, though neither of them had ever participated in the sport. They initially pleaded not guilty to all charges leveled against them, claiming their payments were donations to the school and not bribes.

They later pleaded guilty in May.

Giannulli reported to USP Lompoc, a medium security prison in Santa Barbara, California, on Nov. 19 to start his five-month sentence.

A source previously told ET that the sisters are both "hanging in there" and doing "a lot better now" than they were when their mother and father were first convicted.

"Olivia and Bella have gotten closer through this difficult transition," the source told ET. "The family has all admitted internally, and now publicly -- with Olivia speaking out on Red Table Talk -- that they were absolutely in the wrong. The whole situation ended up being more horrifying than they could have ever anticipated. They are so remorseful and are determined to make things right."