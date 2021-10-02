Lori Harvey Shares Sweet Birthday Tribute to Boyfriend Michael B. Jordan: Pics

Lori Harvey shared glimpses into her relationship with her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, in a cute birthday tribute to him on Tuesday.

Jordan turned 34 years old on Tuesday, and Steve Harvey's 24-year-old daughter celebrated the occasion by sharing photos and videos of the two together on her Instagram Stories.

"It's my baby's birthday," she wrote in one story, tagging him in a video of the two smiling. More never-before-seen photos included the two all bundled up for the cold, him kissing her on her neck, the couple smoking poolside together, as well as videos of him on a plane and on a boat.

Harvey wrote of the Black Panther star, "My favorite headache, my big baby, my best friend, my sweet, stubborn crazy a** aquarius, and the sexiest man alive."

Later in the evening, Harvey shared another series of romantic snaps in an Instagram post, which she captioned, "Happyyy Birthdayyy Nugget 🎂 I love you baby...hope today has been at least half as special as you are 🤍."

Jordan and Harvey went public with their relationship last month. She recently reacted to his super sexy Super Bowl commercial for Amazon's Alexa, sharing clips of the commercial with heart eye emojis on her Instagram Stories. The couple could be heard laughing in the background.

"Congratulations on your Super Bowl commercial baby @MichaelBJordan," she captioned one clip.

A source recently told ET that the couple's family and friends all approve of their relationship, which has moved fast.

"Michael B. Jordan's family likes Lori, and vice versa," the source said. "Lori is everything Michael’s family could have hoped for him to find. She's lovely, respectful and fits in perfectly."

"Her friends also think he's great for her," the source continued. "Things have gotten serious fast, but there have been no red flags. They're both totally invested, committed and very happy."