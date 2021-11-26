Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan Celebrate Thanksgiving Together: 'Extremely Thankful'

Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season!

The pair celebrated Thanksgiving with their families and gave fans an in-depth look at the day's festivities. Harvey shared several videos to her Instagram story giving viewers a peek at the delicious holiday spread, including mac and cheese, cornbread, spaghetti, and of course, the turkey.

"We start eating early in the Harvey household," she captioned the video slides.

Harvey also shared a video of Jordan enjoying the food, asking the actor if the food is good as he takes a bite. Jordan confirms, then freezes as he realizes her recording him. He then grins for the camera as Harvey laughs offscreen.

Lori Harvey Instagram

The 24-year-old model also posted a gallery of videos and photos to her Instagram feed, including a video of Jordan playing pool as her stepfather, Steve Harvey, encourages him from a nearby seat.

"Extremely thankful 🤍🦃," she captioned the post.

The 34-year-old Creed actor and Harvey recently celebrated their one-year anniversary. On Nov. 16, Jordan posted several photos of the couple to his Instagram story

"Happy Anniversary," the 34-year-old Creed actor wrote alongside the pictures, including one with Harvey kissing him on the cheek and another of the pair playfully posing for a selfie. "It's been a year crazy!!"

Harvey gave her fans a brief look at the romantic dinner the pair shared to mark the special occasion. The 24-year-old model posted a photo that shows the personalized tasting menu bearing a sweet message that read "Happy Anniversary Lori and Michael" over the date. She also posted a boomerang of Jordan sitting across from her at the table, writing, "Happy Anniversary my love."

See more on their romance in the links video below.