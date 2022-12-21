Lorenzo Lamas Says Daughter Victoria Is 'Smitten' With Leonardo DiCaprio After They Were Spotted Out Together

Leonardo DiCaprio and model Victoria Lamas were spotted out together about a week before Christmas, and according to her dad, she's already "smitten."

The 23-year-old model's father, 1980s heartthrob Lorenzo Lamas, told the New York Post that her daughter likes the Titanic star "very much." That being said, Lamas later clarified DiCaprio and Victoria are not dating and they're only friends, at least for right now.

"I know she likes him very much," Lorenzo told The Post. "I think they met last month. I'm not sure of the circumstances, but that's what she told me."

Lorenzo spoke not long after Victoria was spotted getting into the 48-year-old actor's car following a West Hollywood outing on Dec. 20. Lorenzo, who shares Victoria with ex-wife and former Playboy Playmate Shauna Sand, also dished to The Post that he gave his young daughter some relationship advice.

"She's very smitten," said Lorenzo, who added that the "smitten" remark came during a phone conversation with her on Christmas Eve. "I told her to treat the relationship like a holiday -- just enjoy it as much as you can for as long as it lasts. And if it lasts for more than a typical holiday, great. But if not, then just guard your heart, you know? Because she's very young."

That being said, Lorenzo sought to clarify the nature of Victoria and DiCaprio's relationship just 15 minutes after hanging up following the initial interview that took place over the phone on Wednesday.

"I only talked to you because I felt it would be a positive thing, but she does not feel that way," Lorenzo told the outlet. "They're friends, they're not in a serious relationship. And I just want that to be clear."

The Post reported that Lorenzo demurred when asked if Victoria's still smitten over DiCaprio.

"Yeah, smitten, but they're not dating. She's fond of him, obviously," he said. "But they're not dating, and she does not want that out there because that would be really bad. It'd be embarrassing for her if he should happen to read something that said that they're dating and they're not."

A source told Page Six that DiCaprio and Victoria "were seated (not next to each other) at a big group dinner" and that "they were also joined by a number of other people in the car" during their outing.

Prior to DiCaprio and Victoria making headlines, the Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood star had been linked to Gigi Hadid.