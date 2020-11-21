Lorde Says She Stepped Back from Social Media Because She Was Losing Her 'Free Will'

Lorde is opening up about her retreat from social media. In a conversation with Cazzie David for Interview magazine, the GRAMMY winner revealed the factors that led her to limit her presence in the public eye.

"Part of what made me peace out on social media, apart from feeling like I was losing my free will, was the massive amounts of stress I was feeling about our planet, about systemic racism, and about police brutality in this country," Lorde told David.

The "Royals" singer has been mostly absent from social media -- and the spotlight -- since 2018. She surprised fans with a post on her Instagram Story in October, urging fans to vote in New Zealand's election and teasing new music.

In May, Lorde sent an email to her subscribers, explaining that she needed time for herself.

"You’ll probably be pleased to know my hair is big and long again," she wrote. "I think after Melodrama came out I said I wouldn’t put out another record until my hair was long-- both because hair takes time to grow, and I knew I needed time, and because I knew the next record would require the longest and wildest hair yet."

The singer explained that she has "never felt more spiritually rich, and in touch with the voices that guide." After giving an update on how she's doing amid the coronavirus pandemic and how life in New Zealand is "creeping back to normal," she said that after her dog, Pearl, died in November, she headed back into the studio in December, "just for something to do."

"And to my surprise, good things came out. Happy, playful things. I felt my melodic muscles flexing and strengthening. Jack [Antonoff] came over to work in the studio in Auckland, and I went to LA. It flowed," she shared. "A thing started to take shape. And then, of course, the world shut down. We’re still working away -- Jack and I FaceTimed for over an hour this morning going over everything. But it’ll take a while longer."

