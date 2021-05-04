'Loki' First Full Trailer: Watch Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in Marvel's New Disney Plus Series

Loki has a big task ahead of him. In the trailer for Loki, the upcoming Disney+ series, Tom Hiddleston's eponymous character is tasked by the Time Variance Authority with helping to fix the reality he broke when he teleported with the Tesseract in Avengers: Endgame.

Owen Wilson's set to star in the series as TVA member Mobius M. Mobius, and is seen in the trailer explaining to The God of Mischief what his new job is.

"We protect the proper flow of time. You picked up the Tesseract breaking reality. I want you to help us fix it," he tells Loki. "I need your unique, Loki-perspective."

While Loki tells Mobius that he's "10 steps ahead" of them, he also tries to convince him that he can be trusted.

"Loki, I've studied almost every moment of your entire life," Mobius says. "You've literally stabbed people in the back, like, 50 times."

"Well, I'll never do it again," the Thor villain mischievously replies.

Loki’s time has come. ⌛ Watch the brand-new trailer for #LOKI, and start streaming the Marvel Studios Original Series June 11 on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/e4A5XpJhl7 — Loki (@LokiOfficial) April 5, 2021

Set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Loki takes place after the events of the first Avengers in the in-universe year of 2012, but in an alternate timeline created when the current-day Avengers traveled back in time in Endgame.

"Just about the last thing that happened to him was he got Hulk smashed," Hiddleston previously said. "It's a lot of psychological evolution that is still yet to happen. But [executive producer] Kevin [Feige] has generously shown me what his plans are -- I can't tell you any of them -- but it is one of the most exciting creative opportunities I've ever come across. This is new territory."

The series will also star Gugu Mbatha-Raw, who ET caught up with last summer.

"It goes to other places and you get to see that character mature in a different way," she said, referring to Loki. "It’s going to be exciting for the fans to really see Tom and that character take the center of the story."

Loki is just one of several new Marvel TV series on Disney+. WandaVision starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany has already been released, and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier starring Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan premiered on March 19.

Loki will premiere June 11 on Disney+.