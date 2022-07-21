Lizzo Gets Wrapped Up in Balenciaga Caution Tape, Channels Kim Kardashian

Lizzo, who is literally wrapped in yellow Balenciaga caution tape, shared a video of her attempting to do the viral “About Damn Time” TikTok dance in the restraining look.

“IM A RIDICULOUS HUMAN… JUST STREAM ‘ABOUT DAMN TIME’ AND DONT ASK ANY QUESTIONS 😫,” the singer captioned the video that shows her struggling to move her body as her latest hit plays in the background.

While the “Truth Hurts” singer can’t quite move her arms, she manages to turn her body a little to “show off the fabulous” at the end of the clip.

Lizzo wore the look for her latest cover spot for Elle UK, where she didn’t look like she was putting up too much of a struggle in the actual photo from the spread.

Courtesy of ELLE UK/AB+DM

Of course, this isn’t the first time the world has seen this look. In March, Kim Kardashian turned heads when she appeared in the caution tape catsuit during Balenciaga’s fall/winter 2022/2023 fashion show at Paris Fashion Week.

Kim, 41, was wrapped from the neck down and around her boots in yellow tape. In pictures shared on her Instagram, the SKIMS founder stood wearing an all-black catsuit, while a team of people wrapped the tape around her. The mother of four even held on to a Balenciaga hourglass bag that was also covered in the tape.

Like Lizzo, The Kardashians star was having a hard time moving, as she walked around the venue and posed for pictures with celebrities. Kim also had another major moment in Balenciaga when she joined Naomi Campbell, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman on the catwalk during the brand's couture fashion show in Paris earlier this month.