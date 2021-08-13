Lizzo Describes Her Chris Evans Fantasy Which Includes Naked Body Shots

Lizzo is still shooting her shot with Chris Evans. The 33-year-old singer talked about the two adorably sending each other DMs on Instagram while speaking with SiriusXM's Andy Cohen on Friday, and shared that they have talked about eventually meeting up.

Lizzo hasn't been shy about flirting with the 40-year-old Marvel star, their latest exchange being Evans hilariously responding to her joking that they were expecting a baby together. Cohen said he wanted the two to get together "for real."

"Listen, that Taurus-Gemini energy, honey -- it's unmatched," Lizzo said with a smile. "We have plans -- well, we don't have plans - but he did say he will come to a show and I was like, 'OK, shots on me.' And he said, 'No, shots on me.'"

The "Good As Hell" singer then went on to describe how she hopes the meeting will go.

"So, here's my scenario. He's naked in the green room," she cracked. "And he has body shots all on his chest. And I walk in and I slowly just suck them off. OK. Sorry. Next question."

Lizzo and Evans first struck up a friendship in April when she sent him a drunken DM and he responded.

"No shame in a drunk DM," Evans wrote back with a kissing face emoji.

"God knows I've done worse on this app lol," he added with a face palm emoji, referencing the time he accidentally leaked a nude photo of his manhood on his Instagram Story this past September.

Earlier this month, Lizzo joked on TikTok that she was pregnant with Evans' baby, to which he sent her another DM reading, "Hi! Just heard about our little bundle of joy. My mother will be so happy lol."

"Just promise me no gender reveal parties lol," he added.