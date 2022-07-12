Lizzo Celebrates 'Watch Out for the Big Grrrls' Emmy Nominations: 'We Did This for Ourselves'

The Prime Video series earned nods in some major categories for reality TV, including Outstanding Competition Program, Outstanding Casting for a Reality Program, Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program, Outstanding Cinematography for a Reality Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Structured Reality or Competition Program and Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction or Reality Program.

The nods are Lizzo's first-ever nominations and if the singer nabs the award for Outstanding Competition Program, she would be ending RuPaul's Drag Race's four-year winning streak. The series earned its sixth consecutive nomination this year.

Lizzo took to social media to celebrate the Emmys announcement, posting a gallery of photos and a video of her dancing with the contestants of Watch Out for the Big Grrrls.

"WATCH OUT FOR THE BIG GRRRLS IS EMMY NOMINATED🥹my grrrls🥹," she captioned the slideshow. "we didn’t do this for awards, we did this for ourselves. For the lives we touched making this… To shake up the industry.. and show the world how BEAUTIFUL AND TALENTED WE AREEEEE! BIG GRRRLS ARE BOOKED, BLESSED AND BUSY 💅🏾💅🏾💅🏾 YOU BETTA WATCH OUT! Thank you @televisionacad we’ll be there with bells on!"

The eight-episode dance competition follows the singer's hunt for "confident, bad-ass women to join the elite ranks of the Big Grrrls," as she's affectionately coined her team of backup dancers. Through a series of dance challenges, featuring stars like choreographer Tanisha Scott, musician SZA and a few of the O.G. Big Grrrls, the 10 hopefuls will prove they have the moves and the curves to join Lizzo on the GRAMMY stage -- all while living under the same roof.

The "Truth Hurts" singer has long been an advocate of body positivity, frequently featuring plus-sized bodies in her music videos and on her tours. "Girls that look like me don’t get representation," Lizzo, who also serves as the show's executive producer, says in the trailer. The show is the first release in her first-look deal with Amazon, and all eight episodes are available to stream for free for anyone who subscribes to Amazon Prime.

It's a huge week for Lizzo, who will release her fourth studio album Special on Friday. The singer recently unveiled the full track list for the new record, revealing a few eye-catching titles like "Coldplay," "Naked" and "Everybody’s Gay."

The 2022 Primetime Emmy Awards air live on Monday, Sept. 12, at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC and Peacock. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Emmys coverage.