Little Richard to Be Buried in Private Funeral at Oakwood University

Little Richard will be laid to rest at Oakwood University.

A representative for Oakwood Memorial Gardens confirms to ET that the private funeral for the godfather of rock 'n' roll will be held at the historically black university in Huntsville, Alabama, on Wednesday, May 20.

The news was also confirmed by David Person, a spokesperson for the Penniman Family. The Associated Press was first to report the news.

Little Richard, whose real name is Richard Penniman, died of bone cancer on May 9. He was 87. His burial place is significant, as the "Tutti Frutti" singer attended Oakwood University and studied theology in the late '50s.

While the singer had been out of the spotlight for much of his final years, he left an immense legacy behind.

"He was loved by his family and adored by millions," the late musician's lawyer, Bill Sobel, told ET in a statement following his death. "He was not only an iconic and legendary musician, but he was also a kind, empathetic, and insightful human being."

