Little Big Town's Phillip Sweet Diagnosed With COVID-19

Phillip Sweet has tested positive for COVID-19. The Little Big Town member has contracted the virus, and thus will not join his fellow bandmates at the upcoming 2021 ACM Awards, they shared during an interview on Audacy on Thursday.

"Well, Philly's not feeling good. We might as well break the news, he's got the COVID," Jimi Westbrook said. "He seems to be holding off the really bad stuff, just a little not feeling great."

Karen Fairchild added, "Over the hump today, he's hoping. ... He is, unfortunately, so sad and missing out on this whole ACM week. But he'll be back soon."

As for whether Sweet will be replaced for the awards show, Westbrook joked, "We auditioned about 50 people, it's a trio." Kimberly Schlapman, meanwhile, jokingly suggested bringing in Richard Branson, Sweet's "gazillionaire" look-alike.

Little Big Town is nominated for Group of the Year at the 2021 ACM Awards, where they'll also be performing "Wine, Beer, Whiskey."

The show will air live on CBS at 8 p.m. ET (delayed PT) on Sunday, April 18, as well as live and on demand on Paramount+, from three iconic Nashville venues: the Grand Ole Opry House, the historic Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe.

