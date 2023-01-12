Lisa Marie Presley Is in a Coma and on Life Support Following Cardiac Arrest: Report

Lisa Marie Presley is fighting for her life in the hospital after she went into cardiac arrest on Thursday morning.

According to TMZ, the 54-year-old is in the Intensive Care Unit, where she's currently in an induced coma and on life support with a temporary pacemaker. The outlet, citing a source, reports Lisa Marie is in critical condition.

The news update comes just hours after Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital after going into full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas home. TMZ, which first broke the story, reported that it was Lisa Marie's housekeeper who found her unresponsive in her bedroom. The outlet also reported that it was Lisa Marie's ex-husband, Danny Keough, who administered CPR until paramedics arrived. TMZ reports Keough returned home from dropping off the kids at school just as the housekeeper made the discovery.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department told ET that deputies responded to Lisa Marie's Calabasas home at the request of the Los Angeles County Fire Department at approximately 10:40 a.m. Upon arrival, deputies saw paramedics working on a 54-year-old female who was in cardiac arrest. The spokesperson said paramedics were able to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse, at which point she was transferred to a nearby hospital. No further details were provided.

TMZ also reported that someone administered epinephrine at the scene at least one time in order to help Lisa Marie regain a pulse. ET reached out to Lisa Marie's rep and they have no comment.

In a statement posted on her Instagram, Priscilla Presley said Lisa Marie is "receiving the best care" and asked fans to keep her and the family in their prayers.