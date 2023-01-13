Lisa Marie Presley Died After Second Cardiac Arrest, Family Signed DNR: Report

According to the outlet, Lisa Marie was pronounced brain dead when she was admitted to the hospital, leading doctors to put her in a medically induced coma and on life support. Given her condition, Lisa Marie's family signed a do not resuscitate order, meaning she died when she suffered her second cardiac arrest, per the outlet.

ET has reached out to the Presley family for comment.

Following Lisa Marie's death, the family's spokesperson told ET, "Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Afterward, ET learned that Lisa Marie will be laid to rest alongside her father and other family members at Graceland. A rep for Lisa Marie's daughter, Riley Keough, told ET that the singer's final resting place will be at Elvis' estate in Memphis, Tennessee, next to her son, Benjamin, who died in 2020.

Later, Lisa Marie's rep confirmed to ET that Graceland will go to her daughters: Riley, 33, and 14-year-old twins Harper and Finley Lockwood.

A public memorial service for Lisa Marie has been scheduled on the front lawn of Graceland at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages all who wish to send something to do so in the form of a donation to The Elvis Presley Charitable Foundation.