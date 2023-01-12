Lisa Marie Presley Dead at 54: Celebs and Fans Pay Tribute to the Late Star

Lisa Marie Presley died in Los Angeles on Thursday at the age of 54, after she suffered cardiac arrest and was subsequently hospitalized.

The unexpected death left many in shock, and the singer-songwriter's famous friends, fans and family expressed their grief and shock in a number of tributes shared on social media.

A rep for Lisa Marie's mom, Priscilla Presley, released a statement to ET confirming the news and mourning their loss.

“Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie," the statement shared. "They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time."

Countless celebs who were friends with Lisa Marie, or simply fans, took to Instagram and Twitter to post memories and messages of love for her family.

Longtime friend John Travolta penned an emotional tribute, alongside a photo of Lisa Marie, sharing, "Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry. I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley."

"I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think. May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now," Leah Remini wrote. "Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers."

Jennifer Tilly shared a photo from Elvis' grave site in Graceland and penned a tribute in Lisa Marie's honor.

"So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul," Tilly captioned the post.

So sad about Lisa Marie Presley. Oddly I was just at Graceland yesterday and took this picture. The guide was telling us that sometimes she would have dinners in the dining room, and once she had a party for her friends in the plane named after her. Rip sweet soul.🕊️ pic.twitter.com/KvHOmgt31F — Jennifer Tilly (@JenniferTilly) January 13, 2023

"So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley," Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer wrote. "My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans."

So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans. — octavia spencer (@octaviaspencer) January 13, 2023

Here are some of the many other tributes and memorials shared by some of Lisa Marie's famous friends and fans:

lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley — leann rimes cibrian (@leannrimes) January 13, 2023

My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley. #LisaMariePresley — Bret Michaels (@bretmichaels) January 13, 2023

Elvis and Lisa Marie Presley Graceland 1968. 💔

📷Home Photo pic.twitter.com/N8WcfoC0YJ — Wynn Westmoreland (@WynnWs) January 13, 2023

Lisa Marie Presley — the only child of Elvis Presley — has died at 54. She just attended the Golden Globes and recently wrote a heartbreaking essay about her grief following her son Benjamin Keough’s death by suicide in 2020.

Rest in peace, Lisa Marie. pic.twitter.com/55u5uFY4Ib — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) January 13, 2023

ANOTHER PERSON I SHARED DEEP EMOTION WITH HAS PASSED AWAY! THIS IS SO SAD & SHOCKING! LISA & I SPENT HRS ON THE PHONE AS SHE WAS DIVORCING MJ, HER SON BEN WAS LIKE A LITTLE BROTHER 2 ME, SO MUCH LOSS, SO MUCH TRAGEDY N THEIR FAMILY, MY ❤️IS W THE PRESLEYS! https://t.co/bWsiJ33lGX — Corey Feldman (@Corey_Feldman) January 13, 2023

Oh no. This is such horrible news. The entire world is sending love and prayers to Priscilla and Lisa Marie's children right now. May it give you stregnth. — Diane Warren (@Diane_Warren) January 13, 2023