Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood Are Legally Divorced Almost 5 Years After Split

Lisa Marie Presley and Michael Lockwood are officially divorced, according to court documents obtained by ET.

On Wednesday, the court found that "irreconcilable differences have arisen," and thus granted a dissolution to marriage "as to status only."

The ruling means that both Presley and Lockwood are "restored to the status of single persons."

Their legal battle, however, will continue, as the ruling does not affect the issues of child support, alleged misappropriation of property, financial disclosure obligations, or attorney's fees, the docs show.

Presley, 53, and Lockwood, 60, tied the knot in 2006. They share two daughters, Finley and Harper, who are 12-year-old twins.

Since Presley filed for divorce in 2016, she and Lockwood have been engaged in a custody battle over their daughters.

Presley, the daughter of Elvis Presley, is also mom to a 31-year-old daughter, Riley, and a late son, Benjamin, who died last year. She shares them with Danny Keough, whom she was married to from 1988 to 1994.

Following her marriage to Keough, Presley tied the knot with Michael Jackson in 1996. They called it quits in 1998, and she went on to marry Nicolas Cage in 2002, before they divorced two years later.