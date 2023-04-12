Lindsie Chrisley Reacts to Abby Lee Miller's Comments About Her Dad Todd's Prison Time

Lindsie Chrisley has some choice words for Abby Lee Miller after the Dance Moms alum chimed in about Todd Chrisley's prison sentence.

On the latest episode of her Southern Tea podcast, Lindsie detailed Miller's criminal history and rattled off the sentence she got for her own fraud case before reacting to Miller sharing her perspective on Todd and Julie Chrisley's prison sentence.

In an exclusive interview with ET, Miller called Todd "very bougie" and said the disgraced reality TV stars may have trouble adjusting to their life behind bars.

"He is not going to be able to handle, like, the soap and the towels," Miller also added, before sharing that she and Todd exchanged a few DMs about prison before he surrendered.

"I said, 'Be careful,'" she said of their exchange.

After she got wind of the interview, Lindsie said she pondered whether to address the topic on her podcast and ultimately chose it was something she had to speak on.

"I don't mean this in a petty way and it's probably going to come across a little petty, but what she did in my opinion was very inappropriate," Lindsie said on her podcast. "She aired what she claimed was private communications with my dad ... it's a betrayal. ... She should know better. I don't believe she would have been brazen enough to do this if my dad hadn't been incarcerated."

Lindsie also implored Miller to use her platform for better things while adding that she should "have some dignity."

"She knows as well as her team that everything on my family is currently being reported. Frankly, if someone in my family farted, it would be reported ... she wanted to gain press for her project," Lindsie said. "I can assure you there's no concern over towels or soap. I'd like to encourage her to give back to her community ... thirsty for headlines."

Lindsie went on to add that, "for what it's worth, I didn't like her on Dance Moms anyway. That's me just being petty spaghetti."

Todd and Julie were indicted in 2019 and convicted on federal tax evasion and fraud charges more than two years later.

The couple was sentenced in November 2022, almost six months after they were found guilty. Todd, 54, was sentenced to 12 years in prison and 16 months of probation, while Julie, 50, was sentenced to seven years in prison and 16 months of probation.