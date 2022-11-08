Lindsay Lohan on the Pressure of Covering 'Jingle Bell Rock' for 'Falling for Christmas' (Exclusive)

Get ready for the Lohanassaince because Lindsay Lohan is back with the Netflix holiday-themed rom-com, Falling for Christmas, and a new rendition of the festive single, "Jingle Bell Rock."

For many fans, it's a double dose of what they love most about the multifaceted performer, who rose to fame with films like Freaky Friday, Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen and Mean Girls, and followed them with two albums, Speak and A Little More Personal (Raw).

"I definitely felt it," Lohan told ET's Denny Directo when he brought up the fans' excitement to see her back onscreen -- and singing again. "It was so incredible to see just how excited people were to have me in a movie again." Of course, that meant added pressure for the actress who joked, "I was like, 'This better be great.'"

In the new film, the actress stars as Sierra, a hotel heiress who suffers from amnesia after a skiing accident and ends up in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner named Jake (played by Chord Overstreet). Of course, this all takes place in the days leading up to Christmas.

"I haven't been on set in such a long time that I was so excited to be there. Like, nothing could bother me. I was just in the happiest spirits and then put Christmas on top of that and especially working with Chord [Overstreet], we had a lot of fun," Lohan said of making the movie.

Falling for Christmas also sees her performing a new rendition of "Jingle Bell Rock," the 1957 Bobby Helms classic song she first covered in the hit film Mean Girls.

"It was fun, but I was nervous," Lohan said when asked about recording the song, which marked her first time in the studio since the early aughts, when she released her two albums and contributed music to A Prairie Home Companion soundtrack. In 2015, she appeared on Duran Duran's "Danceophobia."

"I was [nervous] because I haven't recorded in a long time and felt the pressure of doing it in a way that people who had seen Mean Girls would like it the same," she continued, referring to the iconic rendition that saw her as well as Rachel McAdams, Lacey Chabert and Amanda Seyfried singing and dancing together in the 2004 movie.

"I mean, with Mean Girls, we had the dance behind it and I had all the other girls with me," she said. Whereas the one for Falling for Christmas, "This was just my voice. So, it was nerve-racking. But the outcome was incredible. I'm really, really happy."

Falling for Christmas premieres Thursday, Nov. 10 on Netflix.