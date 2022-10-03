Lindsay Lohan Is 'Falling for Christmas' in Official Look at Netflix Holiday Film

Lindsay Lohan is Falling for Christmas in the first official look at her upcoming Netflix holiday film. On Monday, the streaming platform shared images of the actress as well as the key art for the movie.

Set for a November debut, Falling for Christmas stars Lohan as “a newly engaged, spoiled hotel heiress [who] gets into a skiing accident, suffers from total amnesia and finds herself in the care of a handsome, blue-collar lodge owner and his precocious daughter in the days leading up to Christmas.”

Describing the film as “extravagant, temperamental [and] glamorous,” Lohan tells Netflix’s Tudum that “it’s such a refreshing, heartwarming romantic comedy and I miss doing those kinds of movies.”

And when it comes to Christmas, it “is a time when family comes together. It’s just such a loving holiday.”

Netflix

Netflix

Rounding out the cast is Glee actor Chord Overstreet and former primetime soap star Jack Wagner, as well as George Young and Olivia Perez. The film is written by Jeff Bonnett and Ron Oliver and directed by Janeen Damian.

Falling for Christmas, meanwhile, is the first of all-new, original two rom-coms Lohan is starring in for Netflix. The second, Irish Wish, which is also directed by Damian, comes out in 2023.

Falling for Christmas debuts Nov. 10 on Netflix.