Lindsay Arnold Responds to Haters Criticizing Her for Taking Baby on Vacation Amid Pandemic

Lindsay Arnold isn't here for the mommy shamers!

The Dancing With the Stars pro took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to clap back at those who have been criticizing her and husband Sam Cusick for taking their newborn baby girl, Sage, on vacation amid the coronavirus pandemic.

"This is my thumbs up to everyone out there who actually thinks it’s OK to comment or criticize anyone else’s parenting. Why? Why do we do this to others? Especially people we don’t know," Arnold, 26, asked. "I am FAR from perfect -- believe me, you don’t need to remind me of that -- but why don’t we use our energy and words to be encouraging, instead of always looking for the negative and finding things to criticize?"

"'I'm very over it," she continued. "So if that’s what you want to do on Instagram, please unfollow me and leave my kind and loving followers alone.”

Instagram Stories

In a second slide, Arnold sent a message of thanks to "all the nice people who send encouraging words."

"Please pass it on," she added. "Let's just be positive and kind to everyone."

Instagram Stories

The posts come just a few days after Arnold shared a series of pics of herself posing by the ocean, showing off her fit post-baby body in a bikini. "Who looks this good!!!!!" So You Think You Can Dance alum Brooklyn Calvert raved. "Especially after baby oh my heck 🔥."

"You are glowing mama!!!!!!! 😍😍😍😍," added fellow DWTS pro Jenna Johnson.

Arnold also shared a sunset selfie with her husband, captioning it, "Mom and Dad ❤️ My Best Friend."

"I truly think that is the key to a happy and successful marriage.. on top of everything else your spouse should be your best friend," she said. "I am so grateful for our friendship these past couple months with a newborn. It has helped us laugh off the tired cranky moments (from me) hahaha and have patience with each other while going through the (sometimes hard) firsts that come with being new parents."

"It has brought us the most incredible joy being able to experience the special gift of parenthood together," she continued. "This guy is my official bestie and I wouldn't have it any other way."

Since giving birth to Sage two months ago, Arnold hasn't been shy about posting pics to her feed. See more sweet snaps of the dancer's "little angel" below: