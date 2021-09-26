Lily Rabe Expecting Third Child With Hamish Linklater

Lily Rabe and Hamish Linklater are expanding their family. The couple are expecting their third child together.

The actress debuted her baby bump on Saturday night at the opening gala for the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles. Rabe, who wore a black Carolina Herrera gown for the occasion, was photographed cradling her burgeoning belly on the red carpet.

Rabe kept it simple with her makeup and hair, opting for a natural look and a chic knot keeping her blonde locks off her shoulders.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Academy Museum of Motion Pictures

This will be Rabe's third child and Linklater's fourth. In addition to his two children with Rabe, the actor has an older daughter, Lucinda Rose, from a previous relationship.

Rabe announced the birth of her and Linklater's first child together, a daughter, in honor of International Women's Day in 2017.

"Happy International Women's Day. Today. Tomorrow. Every day. Girls are magic," she wrote on Instagram.

Rabe revealed her second pregnancy with a throwback pregnancy pic last year. "Looking back at a day in May. #wearamask #wearadamnmask #tbt," Rabe wrote at the time.

