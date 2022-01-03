Lily Collins Shares What She's Learned From Mentors Julia Roberts and Sandra Bullock

Learning from the best! Lily Collins is opening up about her career in Hollywood, and the guidance and support she's received from some of the biggest A-listers in the industry.

Collins recently sat down for a profile interview with Glamour UK, alongside her Emily in Paris co-star Ashley Park, and she reflected on her mentor/mentee-like relationship with Oscar winners Sandra Bullock and Julia Roberts.

"My first film was with Sandra Bullock, and she helped guide me through that experience," Collins reflected, referring to her role in the 2009 drama The Blind Side, which earned Bullock her Oscar. "We stayed in touch, and she’s just such a warm, wonderful spirit, who just really took me under her wing."

Not long after, Collins appeared alongside Roberts in the fantastical reimagining of the Snow White fairy tale. According to the 32-year-old actress, Roberts "is the same way" as Bullock, in terms of her supportive and nurturing personality.

"On Mirror, Mirror she’s playing my evil queen, and yet she couldn’t have been more warm," Collins recalled, adding that Roberts helped her "understand and navigate a set."

Now, as a celebrated and experienced actress enjoying her career, Collin is still making close friends and allies on set -- include her Emily in Paris co-star, Park.

"It’s such an amazing experience to meet someone as an adult, when you’re an adult, and gravitate towards them so strongly, like a friendship soulmate," Collins said of her connection to Park. "Ashley makes me not question and doubt who I am now."

Glamour UK's January Digital Issue is now available online. Emily in Paris season 2 is now streaming on Netflix.