Lily Collins Is Back In France as 'Emily in Paris' Begins Production of Season 3

Meet me under the Eiffel Tower… Emily Cooper is back in Paris! Netflix announced on Wednesday that Emily in Paris began production on season 3.

"Back at the table together, and it’s not for a client meeting or a dinner party," the show’s official Instagram account posted. "Production on season 3 is starting now! 💕"

Co-stars Lily Collins and Ashley Park also took to Instagram to celebrate, posting identical photos of themselves together underneath the Eiffel Tower.

"Reunited in Paris! Let season 3 filming begin!" Collins wrote.

"Those Americans roaming Paris again yayyyyy!" Park captioned hers.

Emily in Paris tells the story of an American social media strategist who heads to France after an unexpected job opportunity at Savoir, a French marketing firm. She struggles to succeed in her new city and must work to overcome cultural clashes and language barriers in the pursuit of love, friendship and career success.

Though its first season faced criticism for depictions of French stereotypes and what some argued was an overrepresentation at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards, it has already been renewed for a fourth season. There is not yet a release date for season 3.