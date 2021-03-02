Lily Collins Celebrates 'Emily in Paris' Surprise Golden Globe Nominations

Oh mon dieu! Lily Collins and Emily in Paris pulled off the ultimate surprise Wednesday morning, snagging two unexpected nominations at the Golden Globes -- one for Best TV Series, Musical or Comedy and another for Best Actress in a TV Series, Musical or Comedy.

The Netflix comedy, which is set and filmed in France, wasn't expected to make as big a splash at the Globes, but the awards show's wildly unpredictable nature never fails to surprise in the new shows it chooses to recognize.

Collins celebrated her first Globe nomination for TV with a joyful, makeup-free selfie with her Instagram-famous rescue pup, Redford, early Wednesday. (Collins earned a Globe nomination in 2017 for her supporting role in the film, Rules Don't Apply.)

"I tried to share the excitement with @redforddog but maybe it’s still too early for him... so honored to be nominated for a Golden Globe!" she wrote. "I’m beaming for both my @emilyinparis and @mank families. What a wild morning! Ecstatic and grateful doesn’t even begin to cut it..."

Earlier in the day, Collins expressed her gratitude for the Emily in Paris love by the HFPA, the small governing body who determines the Golden Globe nominees.

“Words cannot express how extremely grateful and excited I am to be nominated for my role in Emily in Paris and for the show’s nomination! I’m beyond thrilled the series was recognized and I feel so lucky to be in a category including such incredible women who have kept me laughing and smiling all year long. The greatest gift of playing Emily has been providing a sense of escapism and fun during a time when we all needed it most," Collins said in a statement.

"I’m so proud of this show and so thankful to the HFPA, Netflix, Darren [Star] and the entire cast and crew without whom Emily would be truly lost," she continued, also acknowledging her supporting role in the Globe-nominated film Mank. "I’m also incredibly proud of my Mank family and sending them so much love as well! I’m overwhelmed with happiness. Thank you again from the bottom of my heart. Bisous!”

Star, who created Emily in Paris, also reacted to the series' surprise nominations, writing in a prepared statement, "Thank you to the HFPA for this amazing honor for Emily in Paris. We had such a great time making this show in Paris with our amazing French crew. I also want to thank MTV Studios and Netflix for their unwavering support and separately congratulate Lily on her much-deserved nomination -- there is no one better.”

Emily in Paris, picked up for a season 2, follows American expatriate Emily Cooper (Collins), a marketing assistant and social media maven who unexpectedly gets the dream of a lifetime when she uproots her life in Chicago for a job in Paris. Her new life in the City of Lights isn't one without adventure and mishap, as she navigates the conflicting French versus American ways of life, attempts to prove her place among her French colleagues, makes lasting (and complicated) friendships and embarks on (many) new romances, including one with her hot neighbor, chef Gabriel (Lucas Bravo).

The 2021 Golden Globes, hosted by Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, will air live on Sunday, Feb. 28 at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on NBC. Until then, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Golden Globes coverage.

