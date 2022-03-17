Lil Nas X Returns From 'Maternity Leave,' Teases 2 New Singles Featuring Saucy Santana and YoungBoy

Lil Nas X is back on the internet and he's already promising his fans goodies.

On Wednesday, the rapper returned to his social media accounts after nearly four months of silence. "why are people surprised i’ve been away for so long? have y’all really never heard of maternity leave?" he tweeted, referencing his "giving birth" after carrying his debut album, Montero, to full term.

He followed that tweet by showing off the different hairstyles he sported while on his hiatus and joked that he actually stayed away from posting online because "i gotta bbl."

"i’m so happy i’m back on the internet," he added. "I missed me so much."

On Sept. 16, the rapper took to social media to share the news of his new "baby" with a wild video depicting him giving birth to the album. In the video, Lil Nas X is rushed into his hospital room, where he's helped by two nurses who instruct him to push, eventually pushing out Montero, which he then cradles lovingly in his arms.

"It's already GRAMMY-nominated," Lil Nas X tells the delivery nurses with a proud smile.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill, first started rocking the baby bump earlier that month, in anticipation of his long-gestating new album. To celebrate the major milestone, the artist posed for a series of faux-maternity pics and bared his fake belly to the world.

And now, almost a year after the rapper dropped the first single from the self-titled album, "Montero (Call Me By Your Name)," he's made his reappearance on the internet to promote his next project.

"which one y’all want first?" he tweeted alongside two screenshots of potential songs on his "almost finished" new album. One song is a feature with YoungBoy currently titled "late to the party," and the other is a single called "down souf hoes" featuring ultimate material gorl Saucy Santana.

The rapper also dropped two samples of his new music, a song titled "Lean on My Body" and an untitled track he asked fans who he should get to feature on.

Lil Nas X didn't include release dates for any of the singles, but he's scheduled to perform at the April 3 GRAMMYs ceremony, so there is a chance fans will hear something new from the nominated rapper then.