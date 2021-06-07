Liam Payne Splits From Fiancée Maya Henry: 'I Need to Sort Myself Out'

Liam Payne is single. The 27-year-old musician confirmed the news during an appearance on The Diary of a CEO podcast with Steven Bartlett.

In the previously taped episode, which aired Monday, Bartlett asked Payne about his relationship status. Payne confirmed that he is no longer engaged to Maya Henry.

"I feel better out of it. I didn't feel good for doing what I did, but it had to happen," Payne said of the split. "That's the corny way of saying it, it was the best for both of us. But it just feels like that."

He added, "I need to sort myself out. I already feel good, and I hope she's happy."

The former One Directioner took responsibility for the breakup, saying, "I'm more disappointed in myself that I keep on hurting people. That annoys me. I've just not been very good at relationships. I know my pattern of things is with relationships I feel at this point. I'm just not very good at them, so I just need to work on myself before I put myself onto somebody else. And I feel that's where I got to in my last relationship. I just wasn't giving a very good version of me anymore that I didn't appreciate and I didn't like being."

Payne popped the question to Henry in September 2020 after two years of dating. At the time he confirmed the news on Good Morning America, saying, "We're just really happy."